Hits galore with Sheryl at the RCH

Sheryl Crow follows last year’s album Be Myself with a summer tour called All The Greatest Hits Live in Concert.

It can be see at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on June 22.

The tour celebrates Sheryl’s rich back catalogue which has seen her land four UK Top 10 hits in the shape of her breakthrough All I Wanna Do as well as If It Makes You Happy, A Change Would Do You Good and My Favourite Mistake.

She has also hit the Top 40 with a further 12 singles including Everyday Is A Winding Road and Tomorrow Never Dies.

