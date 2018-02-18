Hits galore as Cure tribute band plays The Flowerpot

Cure tribute band The Cureheads pay musical homage to Robert Smith and co at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, February 24.

The Cureheads were formed in 1990 and strive to re-create the experience of seeing a mid to late 1980s concert by The Cure, including not only the sound, but also the wardrobe, attitude, stage, light show and various video and computer images

The Cureheads name is taken from the Irish slang term for anyone with that 1980’s mop haired ‘Gothic’ look. They were originally known as Fat Bob & The Cureheads until 2000.

The current and past musicians are pulled together from various Gothic rock bands such as Nosferatu, Killing Miranda and The Essence. Their set-list consists of songs from the full recorded history of The Cure.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk