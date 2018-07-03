Gig Review: PiL at Rock City

I didn’t book tickets for this gig until a few days before the event, and then only booked for fear of the gig selling out.

I needn’t have worried, as tickets were still on sale as I queued to enter those hallowed portals on Talbot Street on a hot afternoon. I was glad I’d taken the decision to come, as the events that unfolded made it all worthwhile, and those adventures will now be related, as well as the gig itself, which was, in my opinion, the best I’d seen this year.

The band have seen many changes since its inception in 1978, but the present line-up is really quite impressive. Former Damned and Mekons guitarist Lu Edmonds, who has been in the band since 1986, plays in a style reminiscent of the great Johnny Marr (or should that be the other way round?) and also plays an electric bouzouki to great effect.

Scott Firth is an accomplished bassist, who has played with many established acts, including Elvis Costello, John Martin and Steve Winwood. Like many of the 60s supergroup musicians, he is also a proficient jazz musician, playing in his own award winning band U-sonic.

Firth also has his own jazz band, U-sonic, with Miles Bould. Their album Evolution earned them a nomination for the 2011 MOBO Best Jazz Act.

Former drummer in the Slits and The Pop Group, Bruce Smith, was asked by Lydon to join the reformed PiL in 1986. Clearly, Lydon is an astute judge in assembling the current lineup, despite his other perceived failings by critics. Bruce Smith most definitely rates highly in those percussionists to emerge from the post punk era.

PiL would not be PiL without its legendary frontman, John Lydon, whose acerbic lyrics could only be his. However, I do get the opinion that he has become rather establishment in his views but then again, he might always have been that way. I did read his autobiography Anger is an Energy recently, and found it an absorbing read, and can thoroughly recommend it.

So, onto the business of the gig, and the happenings prior to this; I was determined to put into action a plan I had had to get backstage. Many people I meet remark how much I look like like Vivienne Westwood, indeed, people sometimes ask if I’m someone famous.

So, I decided to put this to the test and boldly marched up to the door and told the guy on the door to tell John Lydon that Vivienne Westwood wished to see him. “Is he in the band?” (!) queried said guy, I replied in the affirmative, and was left standing at the door, whilst he went inside to make further enquiries.

After a while another guy came by, and let me stand inside while more enquires were made, different people came by, whereupon I was ushered into a side bar to wait the arrival of the band. After much waiting, and offers of drinks, and yet more people, asking me why I hadn’t informed John that I was coming, I was finally taken by the tour manager through the labyrinthine bowels of Rock City to the band’s dressing room.

“How dare you keep me waiting, John,” I said, hand on hip.

“That’s not Vivienne Westwood!” said John Lydon, whereupon without any further exchange of dialogue I was quickly escorted out of the building.

“Nice try, said the tour manager. “You had us fooled,” but would not allow continuing the conversation any further, as I walked round to the front to queue for my tickets, to the puzzlement of the door staff who had let “Vivienne” in earlier!

Amazingly, I was still able to get a place near to the front, where, after grabbing a warm tin of Red Stripe from the bar, I met up with a couple from Etwall that I’d met previously at The Tom Robinson Band’s gig at The Rescue Rooms last Autumn. So, pole position sorted, we awaited the arrival of the legendary Public Image Limited.

After an indeterminable wait, the band finally trooped on stage 25 minutes late, with Lydon carrying his book of lyrics, which to all the world made him look a preacher man with his white shirt and a pulpit upon which he placed his precious prompting book. Casting his trademark Lydon look and sneer over The Nottingham congregation assembled there, without further delay the band launched into a track from their “9” album, Warrior. John was to be tied to his pulpit throughout the performance, and there was to be none of the famous Johnny Rotten microphone posturing from his Sex Pistol days.

Over the course of the evening the band were to play a good representative selection of their output from the past 40 years, including all the best known crowd pleasers.

The setlist was the self same running order for this present The Public Image Is Rotten tour that had been played at previous gigs and would be played the next night at Southampton. So, for sure the band were well rehearsed and it showed in a musically flawless performance, with outstanding drumming from Bruce Smith and mesmerising guitar and electric bouzouki playing from the former Damned guitarist Lu Edmonds (pictured), who cut a striking figure in his wing collar shirt.

The music continued with an early PiL single, Memories, which was also a track from their Metal Box album; Scott’s bass playing was superb and did the original track with Jah Wobble more than justice. A track from the album, Happy? The Body was next closely followed by The One and Corporate. John switched to preaching mode for The Room I am In, which is a fairly recent track, suggesting that we were all prisoners. I seem to remember Jim Morrison of The Doors once suggesting something similar at one of his concerts.

The fabulous early PiL single Death Disco was visited next, which ensured that the mosh pit I was standing near livened up a gear. Scott Firth played some more excellent bass riffs on an intriguing upright electric bass which really added another dimension to the whole experience, and underlined the quality of the band overall.

After we had heard Cruel and another track from Happy? which was Satisfied, the wonderful Flowers of Romance was played featuring some incredible electric bouzouki playing from Lu, who demonstrated his absolute genius by playing his bouzouki with a violin bow à la Jimmy Page which quite frankly held me spellbound.

The music reached a crescendo for This Is Not A Love Song and the delicious Rise which ensured increased activity in the boiling cauldron of the mosh pit with some pushing and shoving, with everyone, it seemed, chanting Anger Is An Energy with heartfelt passion and persuasion.

At this point the band left the stage, and a quick glance at my watch showed that barely an hour had elapsed, and, with curfew at 10pm an encore was pretty certain.

The Rock City faithful were not to be disappointed as the band returned to play three more, kicking off with Public Image, at which point the mosh pit boiled over and was seriously pushing me into the front barriers. Fortunately a large strong guy put his arm round me and his girlfriend, shielding us both from the worst effects of the lively pogoing going on behind us.

The encore continued with Open Up, and, as the pogoing aficionados refused to yield, we careered into an orgy of sweary lyrics of a song taken from the album What The World Needs Now for the final song of the night, a somewhat extended version of Shoom.

John ended the night paying tribute to the love of his life, as he put it “Nora Rotten,” who was apparently somewhere up there in the balcony.

What a great evening, up there with the best gigs I’ve ever seen, despite all that happened pre gig, which in truth will allow me to dine out on the experience for some time to come. But in all fairness, when all said and done, the band were excellent, and the undisputed legend that is John Lydon most definitely runs a tight ship.

Photos by Claire Spencer