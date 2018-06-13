GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, June 15

Lovehunter: The Very Best of Whitesnake. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

My Mate Kate. Live pop rock band. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters. Nottingham Royal Concert Hall .

Scott Dee. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Saturday, June 16

Rainbow Rising. Top tribute to the music of Rainbow. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Lucky Tongue. All the way from the USA, playing some 60s covers and originals. Free entry. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Red Rocks. Rock duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Kimmi. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield.

Matt Franklyn. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Tuesday Moore. Bestwood Road Sports & Social Club, Bulwell.

Vinny Deane. The Coronation Club, Bannerman Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Manmaid. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Vinnie Christian. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.

Sunday, June 17

Party Popperz. Tribute to all the greatest pop bands featuring ten costume changes. 2pm-6pm. Food available all afternoon. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The Soulman. Bestwood Road Sports & Social Club, Bulwell

Tony Wayne. Basford Hall MW, Cinderhill.

Last Stand. Guitar vocal duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Beebi Del. Female vocal entertainer. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Chris Lawford. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Copycats. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.

Thursday, June 21

Charlie Starr. The Coronation Club, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.