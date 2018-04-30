GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, May 4

Bravado. Rush tribute band. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £7/non-members £8.50

Chris While and Julie Mathews. The Beehive Folk Club The Village Hall, Harthill.

High Hazels. The Leadmill, Sheffield.

British Sea Power plus Goat Girl. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

Saturday, May 5

Jungle Lion. Ska band. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £8/non-members £10.

We Are Scientists. Nottingham Rescue Rooms.

Rock The Night. Girl guy duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Limehouse Lizzy. Rock City. Nottingham.

Jamnesty. upported by Brown Lion Zoo, Katie Cooper, The Long Islands, The Yoyo Effect, Callum Donnelly. The Bodega, Nottingham.

Sunday, May 6

Bank Holiday Sunday gig with The Stereosonics. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £6/non-members £7.50.

Grosvenor Rooms Northern Soul Charity All-Dayer. 12noon-12midnight. Church Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. More than 20 DJs from across the UK.

Cameleonz. Entertaining young boy girl duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club. Sheffield Plug.

Everywhere 2018. Rock City, Nottingham.

Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club All-Dayer. Rock City. Nottingham.

Crosslight. Support from Dead On Arrival, Distant Blue, Hung Daddy. The Bodega, Nottingham.

Tuesday, May 8

Bloxx. Bodega Social Club in Nottingham

!!! (Chk Chk Chk). The Leadmill, Sheffield

Jungle, Rae Morris and Tom Tripp. Rock City. Nottingham.

Ocean Wisdom plus support. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Thursday, May 10

Conan and Monolord. Rescue Rooms. Nottingham.

Tom Hingley (Inspiral Carpets frontman). Acoustic set. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield