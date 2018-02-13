Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Check out one of the gigs coming up in the area over the next few days.

Friday, February 16

Love Hunter. Tribute to Whitesnake. Members £6/non-members £7.50. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Howlin Matt. Solo blues. Free in the pubside. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Popaganda. Live classic pop rock band. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £2, guests £3.

Dark Lightning. Rock band. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Steve Andrews. Basford Hall MW, Cinderhill.

Sharp Experience. The Bentinck MW, Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Saturday, February 17

Quo Day featuring Steeler, Spare Parts, The Sensational Ball and Chain Gang Band, Jackie Lynton. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Goodfellas. Male three-piece vocal and instrumental. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Marion Fleetwood, Sally Barker, Anna Ryder. Farnsfield Acoustic.

Hayley Rose. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Various Antics. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby-In-Ashfield.

Designer. Basford Hall MW, Cinderhill.

Jet. The Bentinck MW, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

JJ Benjamin. The Coronation Club, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Back On Track. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Sunday, February 18

Final Warning. Classic rock pop band. Members £1, guests £2. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Lotte T’Vay. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop. Young female vocalist.

Danny Herrod. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Steve Rose. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Jason Comfort. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Thursday, February 22

Christine and the Stackyard Stompers. The Unwin Club, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at 8.30pm £7 admission, £6 for members.

Steve Parkes. The Coronation Club, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.