Friday, December 15

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel. The Avenue, Chesterfield.

Jig For A Kiss. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Ovacast. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Tin Man. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Georgia Burgess. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Lil Jim and Cain Paisley. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Explosive Light Orchestra. The Flowerpot, Derby.

La Esperanza. Golden Eagle, Derby.

Saturday, December 16

Rate Hot Chilli Peppers and Origin. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

High On DC. AC/DC tribute band. The County, Chesterfield.

Carnival. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Sufrajets. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

X. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Top Marks. Brimington Social Club.

AJ Bemjamin. Hilltom WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

We Ghosts. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Pint Of Mild. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

After Hours. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

Limehouse Lizzy. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Little Sam Lyons. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Paul Santana. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Mark Turver. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Ricky and the Retros. Palmer Morewood Club, Alfreton.

Silicone Taxis. Tiffany Lounge, Midland Road, Derby.

Mixers. Chequers, Breaston.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Sunday, December 17

BIN 53-4/ The Milton’s Head, Buxton. 4pm start.

John and Vanessa host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

John McKenzie. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Eyre LLew. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Double Cross. The Flowerpot, Derby.

AVIT Blues Band. Clowne Community Centre.

Tuesday, December 19

R.E.M. by Stipe. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Big Christmas jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, December 20

Jared Shooter (JAY RAH). The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Slade UK. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Thursday, December 21

The Selecter and The Beat. The Avenue, Chesterfield.

Alex Spacie’s open mic jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Dreadzone. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Silicone Taxis. Golden Eagle, Derby.