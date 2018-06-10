Get ready for Furthest From The Sea Festival

The Furthest From the Sea Festival returns to Derby city centre on Saturday, June 16.

The festival invites people of all ages to get involved and sample the local arts scene through a series of free interactive workshops between 11am and 4pm on The Market Place in Derby’s Cathedral Quarter.

It is organised by Furthest From The Sea Music, Comedy and Arts CIC, and aims to encourage, nurture and support creativity at a grassroots level.

Working with a number of professional artists and practitioners’ members of the public will be able to try their hand at activities such as percussion with musician Jo May, circus skills with hula hoop performer Emma Petkovic and juggler Messy Moss, Tap Dancing with Rebecca Jayne and creative writing workshops with local authors Jamie Thrasivoulou and Sophie Sparham.

There are also opportunities for children and young adults to get involved with the annual pirate-themed art competition.

For the full workshop programme visit www.furthestfromthesea.co.uk or for more information contact eileen@furthestfromthesea.co.uk

The Furthest From The Sea Festival is produced by Furthest From The Sea Music, Comedy and Arts CIC with support from Arts Council England, FFTS Events Ltd, Cathedral Quarter Derby, University of Derby and numerous supporters, businesses and other organisations.

