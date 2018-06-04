Gate To Southwell Festival returns with bumper bill

More than four thousand visitors are set to visit Southwell over the long, hopefully hot, weekend of the 12th Gate To Southwell Festival (June 7-10).

With international-quality headline artists, great family and children’s entertainment, traditional dancing and ceilidhs, fine food beer and cider tents and a craft fair, the acoustic roots and country music event should bring a welcome summer economic boost to the Nottinghamshire market town and its locality.

Rated as “an excellent festival” by R&R magazine and “a little gem” by Spiral Earth, the party starts on Thursday (June 7) with a special Blues Legends Night featuring Britain’s top R&B band Nine Below Zero and one of the original surviving bluesmen, The Lil’ Jimmy Reed Band from Louisiana, USA.

They will be supported by Canadian hillbillies Ol’ Savannah, San Franciscan rock and roller Joshua Cook, young British folk blues guitarist Sunjay, Derbyshire’s Rogue Embers and many other acts.

Friday night’s headliners are Geordie folk rock royalty Lindisfarne (pictured), of Meet Me On The Corner, Fog On The Tyne and Run For Home fame. Also on the bill there’s highly-acclaimed Scottish performer Blue Rose Code, the megafolk of Birmingham’s Destroyers, the Celtic-dance-meets-jazz-funk of Dallahan, traditional American singer-storyteller Jeff Warner and much more.

Saturday, June 9, sees the first visit to Southwell by the great Nashville singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters. Having written for everyone from Neil Diamond and Etta James to Bryan Adams and Shania Twain, her new album Dancing With The Beast has just gone straight to the top of the UK Country Music charts.

A powerful and emotional performer, Gretchen is supported by returning Southwell favourites such as BBC award-winning folkies The Young’Uns, Danish roots stars Habadekuk and acclaimed duo Greg Russell & Ciaran Algar plus 2017 BBC Group Of The Year The Furrow Collective, celebrated Canadian fiddling and dancing family The Fitzgeralds and Hurricane Katrina-survivors Truckstop Honeymoon, bringing their blend of punk, bluegrass, jazz and soul all the way from New Orleans.

Closing the festival on Sunday night, there’s one of Ireland’s best voices, Cara Dillon, with some special guests. Also on Sunday’s bill there’s Devon guitarist and singer-songwriter John Smith, recent BBC Folk Singer Of The Year Kris Drever, former Fairport and Fotheringay singer Vikki Clayton and many more fine artists such as the Luke Jackson Trio, Mongoose and The Outside Track.

Festival director Mike Kirrage said: “In my opinion, this year is the best line-up we’ve ever had. People are realising it is not just a folk music festival, it goes much further than that.”

With more than 50 artists on five stages across four days, Gate To Southwell 2018 looks set to be the best yet. There will be the traditional colourful procession of 20 UK morris dance sides through Southwell, from 11am on Saturday, followed by pub sessions and family entertainment at the festival site.

Entertainers include lovable juggler and stuntman Dan The Hat, rock and rollers Johnny & The Raindrops, the storytelling of Mark Fraser and the interactive comedy songs of Keith Donnelly.

