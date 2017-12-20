Four of the best in DCO’s March concert

Derby Concert Orchestra will be performing an attractive quartet of pieces when they play at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, March 3.

The concert, to be conducted by Jonathan Trout, will feature Dvorak’s charming Scherzo Capriccioso, Rimsky-Korsakov’s effervescent Capriccio Espagnol, Sibelius’s moody Scene With Cranes and Tchaikovsky’s magnificent swansong, his Sixth Symphony, the ‘Pathetique’.

The concert starts at 7pm and tickets are available from Foulds Music in Derby, on the door, from orchestra members and from www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk