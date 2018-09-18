Ferocious gig in store as hot properties play Derby venue

Nottinghamshire favourites Ferocious Dog will be in action at The Hairy Dog in Derby on October 5-6.

Ferocious Dog are a full-on six-piece band that encompass folk infused with rock, reggae and Celtic vibrations. The combination of instruments creates a palette of sound that offers infinite variations: going in hard to get the audience up and moving, or slipping into melodic passages and dub-like fusions.

Their guitarist is Les Carter of the Unstoppable Sex Machine fame frequently shortened to Carter USM). Carter USM headlined Glastonbury The Pyramid Stage in 1992.

With social consciousness in mind, the band organise a Charity Food Drop for the homeless at each gig, liaising with the local food banks in the areas they play. Punters bring non-perishable food, blankets, toiletries to the shows, and representatives from the food bank arrive to collect the goods and sometimes it amounts to a van full.

They are playing at the Hairy Dog, on both October 5-6. The venue is on Becket St. Derby.

Doors open at 8pm and tickets are £18.

For more, see http://www.ferociousdog.co.uk/