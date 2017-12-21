Feast of music lined up in Derby

Derby LIVE is bringing you a host of music shows to be performed in Derby in the new year.

With a variety of genres on offer, there is a show to suit every music enthusiast in 2018.

Martyn Joseph (pictured) is a performer like no other. He’s a jaw-dropping guitar player who has developed a unique percussive style, teamed up with a powerful show stopping voice, and has been called “The Welsh Springsteen”. He will be performing at the Guildhall Theatre on Friday, January 19, at 8pm, with tickets priced at £17.50. Concessions are available.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story is back. Using original film footage and a full live band performing all of the hits, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Homeward Bound and many more. This show will be at the Guildhall Theatre from February 5–6, with tickets priced at £21.50.

Derby Jazz will be showcasing the country’s leading vibraphonist, Orphy Robinson at the Guildhall Theatre on February 9, at 8pm, with tickets priced at £16. From being a founder member of the Jazz Warriors to his critically acclaimed duo Black Top, Orphy has always pushed at the boundaries of new music. Under 16s are entitled to free entry with a paying adult.

Always engaging and far from predictable, Martin Harley and Daniel Kimbro, are at the top of their game, seeking to push the boundaries of blues, folk and American roots music. They will be performing at the Guildhall Theatre on February 21from 7.30pm, with tickets priced at £16.25.

For over 20 years, Steamchicken have been delighting audiences with their own brand of fun. The seven talented and versatile musicians perform at the Guildhall Theatre on February 23 from 8pm, bringing musical genres together in a way that shouldn’t work, but does. Tickets are £12 and concessions are available.

Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys (pictured) are appearing at the Guildhall Theatre on March 3 from 8pm. Expect to hear haunting harmonies, soaring tunes and melodies, charming anecdotes and instrumental performances of the highest calibre, all led by Sam’s unmistakeable vocals. Tickets are priced at £14 and this is not a show to be missed.

Tickets can be purchased on 01332 255800 or at derbylive.co.uk