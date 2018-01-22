Exciting family concert in store this weekend with Nottingham orchestra

If you’ve never been to a classical concert before, then the Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s family concert is an ideal place to start this weekend.

This year’s concert takes place at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham from 7pm on Saturday, January 27, and will be conducted by Mark Heron.

It will transport you over the Atlantic for music with an American theme. America is the home of Broadway and Hollywood. Both will feature in a show including music from Oklahoma!, West Side Story and On the Town, as well as Superman, Dances with Wolves, The Big Country and Born on the Fourth of July.

There’s also the famous Hoedown from Aaron Copland’s ballet Rodeo. Students from Trinity Catholic School’s chamber orchestra will be performing this in their spring concert and are seen receiving a tutorial from the NPO’s leader, Clare Bhabra in the attached photo. group of Trinity students will be at the NPO concert to hear how they do it.

NPO violinist Stan Bounford, who has taught in Mansfield for many years, worked with a group of complete beginners from the school. The orchestra hopes some of them will be inspired to come to the Family Concert, which is supported by Nottingham firm HSKSGreenhalgh.

Perhaps one of the most famous pieces of American music is George Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue. The NPO is delighted to welcome versatile pianist Ian Buckle as their soloist for Gershwin’s masterpiece. Ian has performed as concerto soloist with numerous notable orchestras and enjoys especially strong relationships with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and the John Wilson Orchestra.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 989 5555. Full details of the concert are at www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk which includes a booking link to the Royal Concert Hall website for online ticket sales.

Photo credit for HSHKGreenhalgh picture at the Royal Concert Hall: Ursula Kelly