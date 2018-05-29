Enjoy drivetime fun at the Royal Concert Hall

The Drivetime Concert: Strictly Halle can be enjoyed at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, June 28, starting at 6pm.

Films, TV, radio, adverts, even video games – classical music is everywhere, but there’s no better way to experience its power than a live concert with an 80-piece orchestra giving it everything.

If you’ve not heard a live orchestra before then the Drivetime Concert is the perfect place to start. It’s an hour of fantastic music played by the Hallé orchestra, with classic pieces from some of the world’s greatest composers.

There’s a friendly, fun atmosphere and the pieces are introduced from the stage by presenter, Tom Redmond, so it’s ideal for families too. The concert starts at 6pm so you’ll miss the rush hour and there’s plenty of time afterwards to grab a meal in town or get the kids to bed.

This year’s concert is all about dance, from waltzing Tchaikovsky and Beethoven’s dancing Seventh Symphony finale, to Marquez’s slinky Danzon No. 2 and Copland’s yee-hah-ing Hoedown.

Tickets are £7.50 plus discounts for families and under 16s. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Photo by Dom Henry Photography