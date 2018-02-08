English music in the spotlight at Derby Choral Union’s latest concert

Derby Choral Union will be performing a concert called English Music For Passiontide at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, March 24.

The concert, to be conducted by Richard Dacey, features performances of five works by homegrown composers.

You will be able to hear John Stainer’s Crucifixion, John Tavener’s Song For Athene, John Ireland’s Greater Love Hath No Man, Matthew Martin’s Song of New Jerusalem and the Five Mystical Songs by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, priced at £12-£18, you can call 01332 255800. For more on the concert and the choir, you can go to www.dcu.org.uk