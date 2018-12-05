Dynamic duo heading to Belper this week for eagerly-awaited gig

Don’t miss a gig by Jenn Butteworth and Laura-Beth Salter at the Old King’s Head in Belper on Friday, December 7.

The pair have each been a presence on the UK folk scene for a number of years.

Although both originally from England, they were brought together by the close-knit and progressive Glasgow folk music community, spending lots of their time jamming an eclectic mix of folk music from across the globe, particularly the UK, Scandinavia and America.

The years of playing together brought a deep affinity between the two artists. Their rhythms lock tightly, their voices blend so closely that it’s often hard to tell them apart. They have developed a natural telepathy: two musicians bound together. Their first duo album Bound named in recognition of this enduring connection was released in November 2016, and Jenn and LB are currently working on material for their second album.

As well as touring with their duo, Jenn and Laura-Beth are also members of Kinnaris Quintet, a brand new, five-strong band of vigorous, driving, high-spirited musicians who have been delighting festivals around the UK this summer.

Jenn is no stranger to Belper and The Old King’s Head having joined Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton for a gig there back in April and thought she’d better bring her pal Laura-Beth back to Belper to sample the delights here.

The gig also features special guest Katie Spencer.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12. For more, see http://black-dog-radio.com/jenn-lb-live-in-belper-07-12-18