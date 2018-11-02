Don’t miss talented quartet’s concert in Duffield soon

Music at Duffield presents the Zelkova Quartet on Friday, November 23.

The performance takes place in the Main Hall at The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield, from 7.30pm.

The programme features string quartets by Haydn, Bartok and Beethoven.

Winners of the 2017 St Martin’s Chamber Music Competition, the Manchester-based Zelkova Quartet has established a reputation as one of the UK’s up-and coming string quartets, praised for performing ‘with a remarkable zeal and intensity’ (Edinburgh Fringe, Herald Scotland, 2015).

The St Martin’s competition awards an outstanding young ensemble with performance opportunities in the prestigious London venue of St Martin-in-the-Fields and around the UK with voluntary music groups in partnership with Making Music.

Ticket prices are adult £15, concession £14, student £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan on 01332 843191 and also online at www.musicatduffield.com