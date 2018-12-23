Don’t miss Derby orchestra’s latest children’s concert

Sunday, January 20, sees the next performance by Derby Concert Orchestra.

Starting at 2pm at Derby High School, based on Hillsway, Littleover, this will be the latest in their annual and highly popular children’s concerts and is not to be missed.

The event provides the perfect way to introduce your children to classical music with a relaxed and interactive concert of popular classics, as well as festive tunes.

Tickets are £2 for adults while accompanied children get in free.

They are available from orchestra members or at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk