Diversity to perform at two dates in area on tenth anniversary tour later this year

Diversity will be in action later this year at both Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 27 and Sheffield City Hall on October 6.

The dance troupe will set out on a landmark ten-year anniversary run of shows, having sold out eight previous UK tours and racking up countless television performances. The dancers took the nation by storm in 2009 when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a television audience of more than 20 million.

Since then, thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans they continue to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances - and this year’s Born Ready tour will be no exception.

Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said of the upcoming tour: “Born Ready is such an incredibly special tour for the whole Diversity family. 2019 marks ten years since we won Britain’s Got Talent and since then we have continued to innovate, grow and achieve things that most said were impossible.

“Born Ready will not only celebrate this and look back at some of the iconic Diversity moments over the past ten years but it will also look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created onto the next generation. Be prepared for dance, illusions, mind blowing stunts and inspiring stories.”

After judging on Sky 1’s Got To Dance for all five series, Ashley Banjo entered a new role on ITV’s return of Dancing On Ice in 2018 and will return again this year. Ashley has also hosted, choreographed and starred in the BAFTA nominated The Real Full Monty (2017 and 2018) and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Both of these shows will be returning to ITV in early 2019.

This year will also see the launch of Ashley’s new show Flirty Dancing on Channel 4.

