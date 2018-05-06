Derby gig for rising stars Peace

A new chapter in the story of Peace is hotting up.

After sharing the new tracks From Under Liquid Glass and Power, the Midlands quartet have a new eagerly anticipated third album Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll, which was released on May 4 on Ignition Records.

Their current national tour brings them to The Venue in Derby on May 12.

Power was supported at Radio 1 by Annie Mac and Huw Stephens and highlighted as Record of the Week and subsequently added to the daytime playlists at both Radio X and Virgin, as well as receiving an Absolute Radio playlist add.

Along the way they’ve been heralded by a number of high profile admirers. Frances Bean Cobain hailed From Under Liquid Glass as her favourite song of the past ten years, while fans such as Wolf Alice, Foals, Matt Healy of The 1975 and The Vaccines demonstrates that Peace are both respected by their peers and are an important influence upon a new wave of bands.

For more, see http://peaceforeverever.co.uk/