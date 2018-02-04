Derby Bach Choir to tackle Brahms masterpiece in cathedral concert

Derby Bach Choir will be in concert action again at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, March 17, from 7.30pm.

Conducted by Richard Roddis, the choir will be joining forces with the Derby Bach Orchestra, led by Derek Williams, and soloists Clare Devine (soprano) and Greg Skidmore (baritone) for a performance of the German Requiem of Johannes Brahms.

Skidmore will also be the soloist in Vaughan Williams’s Five Mystical Songs while the orchestra will be playing George Butterworth’s A Shropshire Lad Rhapsody.

Tickets are £20 (reserved), £16 (unreserved0, £5 students. There is a free admission for under 16s accompanied by an adult.

For more, see www.derbybachchoir.com