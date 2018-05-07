Debussy at the double in NPO’s Minster concert

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will return to concert action with a performance at Southwell Minster on Saturday, June 23.

Conducted by Mark Heron, the final concert of the 2017/18 season starts at 7.30pm. The orchestra will be marking 100 years since the death of Claude Debussy by playing two works from the great French composer: La Mer and Colin Matthews’s arrangement of some of Debussy’s piano preludes.

The concert also features works by two German greats: Richard Strauss’s Death And Transfiguration plus Richard Wagner’s Prelude And Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde.

For more, see www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk