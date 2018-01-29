Dead Boys bring anniversary tour to Rescue Rooms

Punk rock pioneers and provocateurs the Dead Boys celebrate the 40th anniversary of their landmark first album, Young, Loud and Snotty, with a worldwide tour and a special re-recording of the classic record.

Still Snotty: Young, Loud & Snotty at 40 comes to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on February 7.

Formed in Cleveland in 1976, the Dead Boys were one of the first American acts to combine the proto-punk fervour of bands like the Stooges and the New York Dolls with a new level of intense energy.

1977 debut LP, Young, Loud and Snotty, was a landmark album in the birth of hardcore punk and produced one of the first great punk anthems, Sonic Reducer.

After one more album, the band split in 1979. They reunited for a few gigs in the 1980s, but following the death of lead vocalist Stiv Bators in 1990, the band members went their separate ways except for two brief reunions in 2004 and 2005. Guitarist Cheetah Chrome explained:

“I’ve had my solo band for the last ten years, and Dead Boys songs have always been included in my shows and over time the right mix of people came together to pull off and at times enhance the Dead Boys sound. With the 40th anniversary of the Dead Boys on the horizon and a solid band that could interpret and deliver the performance and sound needed to maintain the authenticity of the Dead Boys, I reached out to Johnny Blitz about an anniversary tour and he said yes and we began the journey of what would become Still Snotty.

“When Blitz and I are playing it’s like we’re 20 years old again, of course I feel a lot worse the next morning,” Chrome says with a laugh. “It’s still just as loud and snotty, we’re just old now.”

For more, see www.rescuerooms.co.uk