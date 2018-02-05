DaleDiva to perform a fundraising concert at Crich venue

The leading Derbyshire female four-part close harmony choir DaleDiva is performing in Crich to help raise funds for DayCare at the Glebe Field Centre.

The performance takes place on March 3 and with a repertoire ranging from pop to choral, folk to rock, and everything in between, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The award-winning chorus celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and has shared many wonderful experiences and accomplishments in that time.

Highlights include winning national TV contest, appearing at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and recording four albums.

Founded and directed by Ally Law, this vibrant, entertaining and vivacious group of women hits the mark with a variety of audiences through their mixed repertoire, infectious joy of singing and sense of fun. From pop to classical, folk to rock, and anything in between, DaleDiva is renowned for sharing their love of singing anytime, anyplace, anywhere.

The chorus, comprising a mixture of ages, occupations and singing experience, rehearses every week to ensure a polished and professional performance.

Sharing its common goal of singing and entertaining is something that makes DaleDiva very special. By the end of an evening with the chorus, you really get a sense of how much they enjoy singing together, and the fun they have. Their personalities shine through, led by their highly entertaining and charismatic musical director.

In the words of Ken Burton, choral conductor, performer and Choir of the Year judge “they exemplify what ensemble singing is about, with regard to letting oneself go and having a collective spirit which is infectious”.

Come and see DaleDiva in action to see if you agree. This concert is raising funds to support DayCare at The Glebe and is suitable for those aged five and over.

Call the box office on 01773 853260.

Photo by Eric Ideler