COMPETITION: Win a pair of tickets for Rock and Bike Festival

South Normanton’s Carnfield Hall once again stages the much-anticipated annual International Rock & Bike Festival on July 12-14 – and you can win a pair of tickets to be there in our easy-to-enter competition.

This year’s exciting bill includes the likes of chart stars Big Country (pictured), Lindisfarne, and Sham 69.

The star-studded line-up of more than 25 acts features a wide variety of music that also includes Floyd in The Flesh, Neck, Sweet45, Women In Rock, Surreal Panther, Fleetwood Bac, Spirit Levellers, Shamus Oblivion, White Coast Rebels, Grand Ultra, Verbal Warning, SNB, Van Halen UK, Diary of a Madman, and Pirates Rock

Friday, July 13 is billed as Spooktacular Day/Night and features Evil Scarecrow, Circus Of Horrors, Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction, Gallus Cooper, JOANovARC and Evyltyde,

The weekend features something for everyone with even an acoustic marquee and karaoke bar for those inclined.

The festival features a variety of worldwide food units, three bars, daytime entertainment, children’s attractions and much more on site to keep you fed, watered and entertained in what has become one of the ‘must go to’ festivals of the summer, all held in the historic grounds of Carnfield Hall (featured in many TV series).

This year is a special one as it also sees Rock & Bike Festival organisers Ben and Sally getting married onstage.

‘Mr & (soon to be) Mrs RockandBike’ will tie the knot on the afternoon of Saturday, July 14 - this has never been done before and is expected to be the rockin’ wedding of the year.

Full details of the event can be found at www.rockandbikefest.co.uk https://www.facebook.com/groups/rockandbikegroup/

Tent camping is free on the purpose-designed site and if you have a motorhome or caravan there is also a designated area for you (see website for full details).

Car parking is £5 for all weekend, (motorbikes, trikes and disabled are all free parking and camping).

The site is conveniently located just 1.5miles off M1 junction 28 and within easy walking distance of Alfreton train station

Tickets are at bargain price of just £40 per person (13 years and over) available from https://www.gigantic.com/rock-bike-festival-tickets (plus booking fee), or by sending a cheque (payable RABF) to RABF, PO Box 9969, Nottingham, NG10 9DQ. Please enclose a SAE and order details.

But to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for this event, simply tell us:

Who is getting married at RockandBikeFest 2018?

1) Mr & Mrs Soul & Motown ?

2) Mr & Mrs Gangster Rap?

3) Mr & Mrs RockandBike?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk

The prize is supplied by the organisers. You must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, July 2, will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website. The Editor’s decision is final.