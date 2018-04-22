Coldplace shed light on emulating their idols Coldplay

Coldplace, the world’s leading tribute band to the legendary Coldplay, opens up for the first time in 14 years about what it’s really like impersonating your idols before they hit Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on April 27.

Frontman Shane Croft said that studying the real band is a must. “The first is the music, and the way they play their songs to a live audience. When we have perfected the songs, there is then a lot of time spent on the visual aspect of the show, watching footage of them on stage for hours on end, pausing after a few seconds and ensuring every last detail is included.”

Lead guitarist Dean Stewart, who filled in for Coldplay’s guitarist prior to joining Coldplace, said: “We all study the person we are representing individually, which includes every detail such as the clothes, the instruments, the sound, the way they move. We also study aspects of the show as a whole, set design, lighting etc.”

Tickets to their Chesterfield gig cost £22.50. To book call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk