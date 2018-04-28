Clairvoyant medium Steve returns to Mansfield venue on his latest tour

Leading clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook is back in the area with his Psychic Vibration on the Medium Wave tour.

Ex-hairdresser Steve Holbrook explains in his show how he hears the voices of our loved ones that have passed away. His ability started from behind the salon chair, and he now visits theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the Spirit world.

He will be at The Towers in Mansfield on Monday, May 14, starting at 7.30pm.

Steve says that he was always aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave, when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through the room.

“This was very unnerving experience but it was to give me an early glimpse of what was to come, and now it’s as natural as breathing to me.”

Steve started work in Leeds city centre in a busy hairdressing salon, and feels that the years he spent behind the chair, having that personal contact with the customers, stimulated this rare, yet natural ability to hear the voices of spirits.

People used to come in and book for their hair cut, and often got more than they bargained for when he passed on a message from their loved one. Steve was always the busiest stylist, and had a six-week waiting list if people didn’t re-book immediately, and says “I often wonder if they kept coming back for my ability as a hair stylist, or the possibility that they might receive a message from a relative who had passed away!”

He now gives messages of reassurance to people who have lost their loved ones, and by communicating with them, helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension.

One lady’s mum came through to her in one of Steve’s messages, and said to the daughter “don’t forget the brown Prada handbag on Friday”. The lady replied “I’m putting it in my mum’s coffin on Friday, she only died five days ago”. Who would know this information?

Steve has three books out: Light in the Darkness, Out of this World, and Survival, and these all offer a true insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, Steve’s beliefs on many areas of spiritualism, and a great background in to Steve’s life.

Steve has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, £50,,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5,000 for MacMillan Support, and most recently our current total for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country – is almost £30,000. He is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this charity

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and tickets are £17, available on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door.