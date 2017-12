Derby Concert Band’s Christmas Festival Concert is on Saturday, December 9, at 7.30pm at Broadway Baptist Church, Broadway, Derby.

This is the band’s traditional Christmas concert with special guests Voices Choir, featuring festive treats and seasonal favourites with plenty of carols to sing along to.

Tickets are available from Foulds music shop on Irongate in Derby, or from any band member, or at the door.

For more on the band, see www.derbyconcertband.co.uk