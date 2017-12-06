Christmas concert for Derby Bach Choir

Derby Bach Choir’s Christmas Concert is to take place on December 9.

The choir will be singing Christmas songs and carols from 7.30pm at St. John the Evangelist’s Church, Bridge Street, Derby.

The acclaimed choir will be joined by Derby Central Salvation Army Brass Ensemble and the Old Vicarage School Choir. The concert will be conducted by James Foulds and accompanied by Richard Hodges on the organ.

Tickets are £12 (unreserved), £5 students, under 16s free and Includes a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie. They are available from Foulds Music Shop, Derby on 01332 344832, on the door, from choir members or online at www.derbybachchoir.com