Choir to hold fundraising concert to help guides’ trip

Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir is to perform a concert on Saturday, March 10, to support Somercotes Girl Guides who are to visit India.

The venue for the concert will be St. Thomas’s Church, Somercotes, starting at 7pm.

The 1st Somercotes Guides are travelling to Pune, India in August to visit the Indian World Centre of Guiding – Sangam. The guides will be working in the local community on a ten-day project before spending the remaining five days exploring India.

This will provide an amazing cultural experience and a unique once in a lifetime opportunity for self-development by undertaking volunteering activities in the Pune community.

The Girl Guides already undertake community activities locally in Somercotes and within the local area, but this will provide the girls with opportunities to gain skills as global citizens and exposure to other cultures helping build multi-cultural understanding and considerably enhance their confidence and personal development.

Somercotes Guides believe that fund-raising should be fun and have asked the Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir to support them. With sponsorship obtained through a Derbyshire County Council Leadership Community Grant, all proceeds received from the concert will go directly to the Girl Guides. The Girl Guides plan to take part in the concert by singing themselves and are engaged with the choir in arranging the concert which in itself is a learning experience.

Somercotes Guides would like to acknowledge the support of St. Thomas Church, Somercotes, Councillor Paul Smith and the Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir.

Come along and enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment and fun. Tickets have been priced at only £3 so that everyone can attend. A raffle will be available and rising collection for anyone wishing to make a donation.

It’s expected that the concert will prove very popular so please obtain your tickets early from Karen on behalf of the Guides (01773 609289 or text 07963 090559) or Malcolm Hill of the Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir on (07706 036946 or 01773 602743).

Tickets not sold prior to the concert will be placed on general sale at the church on the evening of the concert, but you are advised to get your tickets early.