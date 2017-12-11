Choir presents double bill of Christmas concerts at city venue

Nottingam Harmonic Choir’s family carol concerts for 2017 are to take place on Wednesday, December 20 from 7pm and Saturday, December 23, at 5pm.

Both concerts are to take place at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham.

Forget the shopping and get in the Christmas mood singing familiar carols with the audience and listening to less familiar but appealing Christmas music from the choir and the Thoresby Colliery Band.

Children will be invited to come on stage to play their part in the festivities.

Tickets are £10-£20 (concessions available; family ticket £25-£44)

For more, see www.NottinghamHarmonic.org