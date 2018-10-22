Choir prepares for a trio of traditional festive concerts in Nottingham

Enjoy a series of concerts called Christmas with the Nottingham Harmonic Choir, taking place at the Royal Concert Hall in the city during December.

The choir’s annual performance of the Messiah (December 2, 3pm) is always a thrilling occasion with which to start the festive season.

In the last week before Christmas, forget the preparations for a while and enjoy the Family Carol concerts (December 19, 7pm, and December 22 (5pm). Join in with favourite carols and listen to the choir and Thoresby Colliery Band in some attractive but less familiar pieces.

As if that wasn’t enough, children will be invited onto the stage with a chance to try their hand at conducting.

Ticket prices are £10-£21. Concessions and family tickets are available.

Tickets are available from the Royal Concert Hall box office on 0115 989 5555.