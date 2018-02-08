Chart-topping duo Erasure hit the road again for latest tour

Erasure bring an extensive tour of the UK to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on February 12.

The enduring BRIT and Ivor Novello winning pop duo have released a staggering number of albums, including five UK Number 1s and 17 top ten singles (35 singles charted in the UK Top 40). Both their new album and the recent best of, Always, saw Erasure entering the Top 10 album charts once again.

World Be Gone sees the award-winning songwriters in a reflective mood, giving the world and recent political upheavals a thoughtful examination and, as highlighted on the painted artwork showing a ship’s masthead rising up from being submerged in the stormy waters, looking forward to the future.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Doron Gild