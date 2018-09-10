Catch Stereosonics in Flowerpot appearance

Stereosonics perform their tribute to Stereophonics at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, September 15.

In 1999, the group began as a covers band playing a varied repertoire of current and classic anthems.

The set included several Stereophonics tracks and in the summer of 2000 they decided to venture into the world of tribute bands and Replicaphonics were born.

They mastered the large catalogue of Stereophonics songs and began to perform live on a regular basis, even playing a fantastic gig at the Working Man’s Club in Cwmaman, Wales, where the Stereophonics played their first ever live show, due to it being Kelly, Richard and Stuart’s home town.

They had the great pleasure of being joined onstage by the late Stuart Cable, Stereophonics former drummer, which was a personal highlight for the band.

They received many compliments that evening regarding the performance, even being told that singer Shane sounds like Kelly Jones, by Mrs Jones herself! They continued to perform over the years and became renowned for providing great entertainment that could not be rivalled unless you had an audience with the band themselves.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk