Catch John Otway in his latest gig at The Flowerpot

Hugely acclaimed live performer John Otway is back in the area for his latest gig at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, March 15.

One of this country’s most popular and zaniest solo performers, the ‘two-hit wonder’ is back for a gig that features support from Murray Torkildsen.

His first hit Really Free made the charts in 1977 after an eye-opening appearance on The Old Grey Whistle Test and his second came a mere 25 years later with Bunsen Burner.

His live shows are unforgettable experiences so his gig at the King Street venue is not to be missed.

