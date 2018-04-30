Bumper selection of gigs at The Diamond

The entertainment at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield kicks off on Thursday, May 3, with a visit from legendary guitar player Chris Holmes and his band.

Entry for the gig at the Stoney Street-based venue is members £6/non-members £7.50.

Chris is best known as the lead guitarist of heavy-metal band W.A.S.P.

Then, on Friday, May 4, it’s the turn of Bravado with their tribute to the very best of Rush. Entry is members £7/non-members £8.50.

Ska fans will love the sounds of ten-piece band Jungle Lion on Saturday, May 5. Entry is members £8/non-members £10.

Finally, on Sunday, May 6, there’s a Bank Holiday weekend treat with The Stereosonics. Entry is members £6/non-members £7.50.