Brass and voices to team up for Belper concert

Belper Singers and Derventio Brass will be teaming up for a concert at St Peter’s Church in Belper on Saturday, July 14.

The two ensembles will be combining for John Rutter’s Gloria, plus Parry’s Blest Pair of Sirens and Vaughan Williams’s The Old 100th, conducted by the choir’s director Olivia Shotton.

The choir and the Derby-based brass ensemble will also be performing separately.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets, costing £12 (£10 for students, under 16s get in free if accompanied by an adult). They are available on 07990 658071, on the door or from belpersingers@gmail.com