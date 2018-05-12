Brass and voices in close harmony for Belper concert

Belper Singers have a concert lined up with Derventio Brass on Saturday, July 14.

The venue for the concert is St Peter’s Church in the town centre and the music starts at 7.30pm.

The vocal group will be performing a number of pieces with the Derby-based 12-piece brass ensemble and these will be conducted by Belper Singers’ director Olivia Shotton. The pieces include John Rutter’s wonderful Gloria and Hubert Parry’s choral classic Blest Pair of Sirens.

Both groups will also perform separately.

Tickets are £12 (students £10, under 16s accompanied by an adult get in free). They are available on 07990 658071, from belpersingers@gmail.com and on the door.