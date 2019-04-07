Book now to see family show The Jungle Book at Derby Theatre

The waiting is finally over and Derby Theatre’s family Easter treat The Jungle Book is now up and running.

Come along and enjoy a a spectacular new version of the classic tale, running at the venue until April 20.

Inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s magical stories, this sparkling new production, adapted by Neil Duffield and directed by Sarah Brigham, with original music by Ivan Stott, is perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

The Jungle Book is Derby Theatre’s latest big production ideal for all ages, following on from their highly acclaimed and much-loved family productions of Hansel & Gretel and Cinderella.

The story is being brought vividly to life with brand new songs and a talented cast of ten professional actors (including musicians, hearing, Deaf and interpreting actors) plus a company of community performers from the region.

Rehearsal photo credit: Robert Day