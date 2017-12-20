Bolan tribute show at Derby venue

There’s a treat in store for Marc Bolan fans as tribute aces Too Rex return to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, December 29.

Too Rex are an outstanding T-Rex tribute band featuring the incomparable Bobby T as Marc Bolan. He looks like him and sounds like him and he’s got the same on stage persona and vibe.

This authentic tribute show covers the spectrum of Bolan’s career from the early hippie days of Tyrannosaurus Rex to the chart topping smash hits of T-Rex.

Too Rex recreate the live concert feel of a real T-Rex gig, it’s the closest you’ll ever get. Bobby T’s performance is truly incredible, he takes the impersonation of Bolan very seriously, he’s one of a kind.

This nostalgic seventies trip down memory lane includes the following songs: I Love To Boogie, Cosmic Dancer, Get In On, Hot Love, Jeepster, Children of The Revolution, Ride A White Swan, Telegram Sam plus many more.

Grab your feather boas and spaceball shoes and get ready to re-live the music of the legendary Marc Bolan and T-Rex. This is 70s glam rock at it’s absolute best.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk