Blues ace Danny comes to The Flowerpot

Danny Bryant returns to The Flowerpot in Derby for a gig on Friday, May 11.

Support on the night at the King Street-based venue comes from Steve Hill.

Danny is one of the finest blues guitarists who has gained recognition and respect from audiences and fellow performers alike.

Danny Bryant takes his highly anticipated new album, Revelation, on the road. Riding high on the European blues scene for over a decade, Danny is acknowledged by those in the business as one of the cream of the crop. Hot on the heels of his successful 2017 live album, BIG, Revelation is a musical whirlwind.

He said: “I can’t wait to play these new tracks live. They have a classic feel, without losing the driving guitar and rock/blues edge. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Doors open at 8pm.

Admission is £15. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk