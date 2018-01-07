Billy Walton Band is heading for the Flowerpot

Get down to the Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, January 25, for the return of New Jersey’s very own Billy Walton Band.

You will be able to see an artist who is on a short tour of the UK with his band to promote his brand new album Soul Of A Man.

A pro since he was 15, Billy was lead guitarist/vocalist with Boccigalupe & the Bad Boys, who are Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven Van Zandt contemporaries. Billy has played countless gigs in both the United States and Europe and sat in with numerous of rock luminaries including Springsteen, Gary US Bonds and Stevie Ray Vaughan’s backing band, Double Trouble.

15 years on, Billy is stepping out with his own Billy Walton Band. You can expect a combination of hard blues reminiscent of Hendrix, Clapton and Vaughan mixed with a healthy dose of Warren Hayes and Derrick Trucks.

Fans already know Billy to be an explosive performer and together with bassist William Paris, drummer Marcus Croan and an awesome horn section, the Billy Walton Band churns out a singular brand of funky blues steeped in the jam band tradition.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £13. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk