Best Of British in next concert from Sitwell Singers

Choral music fans will love the next concert by the Sitwell Singers, taking place in Belper on Saturday, November 3.

The venue is St Peter’s Church, Church Lane, and the concert will start at 7.30pm.

The concert will focus on British sacred music from the 20th century including Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb andalso featuring music by Jonathan Dove and James MacMillan, amongst others.

The concert also features Tom Corfield on organ.

Tickets are £10, under 16s free. Booking is available via the website www.sitwellsingers.org.uk as well as from Foulds Music Shop, Irongate, Derby, from the ticket secretary on 01332 662519 and on the door, subject to availability.