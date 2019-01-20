Belper gig for award winners Pons Aelius

Pons Aelius are coming to the Old King’s Head, Belper, on May 17.

Since winning a prestigious Celtic Connections Danny Kyle Award in their early days, Pons Aelius have worked tirelessly to hone their distinctive sound on stages at home and abroad.

They have earned a reputation as one of the most exciting new names on the circuit.

In September 2017, they released their much awaited debut album Captain Glen’s Comfort, to rave reviews.

Pons Aelius, who met on the Newcastle folk scene, have since been touring in the UK and Europe to support the album’s release leaving nothing but stunned audiences behind.

The gig is being presented by Black Dog Radio. For tickets, go to http://black-dog-radio.com/pons-aelius-live--in-belper--17-05-19

Photo credit: Andy Inns