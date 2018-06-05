Beautiful tribute show in store at Flowerpot

The Southmartins will perform their hit-packed Beautiful South and Housemartins tribute show at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, June 8.

Making their third appearance at the Flowerpot, The Southmartins are an energetic seven-piece band that play all the hits and other bits of a hugely successful and varied songbook.

With an unbeatable set of classic tracks such as Song For Whoever, Good As Gold, 36D, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Happy Hour, Sheep and many more, this is a tribute band for many occasions and many different audiences.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk