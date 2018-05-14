Beatles tribute aces to perform at Nottingham charity gig

The world’s most famous Beatles tribute band, The Bootleg Beatles, will be coming back to Nottingham for a special charity concert, performing a fundraising event in support of The Ear Foundation charity.

The Bootleg Beatles continue to draw critical acclaim from across the globe with their stunning recreation of the greatest songbook of all time with a night that promises a journey through the sixties.

The gig takes place at Nottingham Glee Club, based at the British Waterways Building, Castle Wharf, Canal Street, on Thursday, May 24.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the introduction starts at 7.45pm.

For more on ticket prices, see www.glee.co.uk