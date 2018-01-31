Beat The Streets proves a big success and is to return for 2019

Beat the Streets - the all-day music festival staged to help the homeless - was a resounding success at the weekend, smashing through its fundraising target of £100,000.

Taking place across venues in Nottingham on Sunda, thousands turned out to watch storming sets from the likes of Sleaford Mods, Ferocious Dog, The Invisible Orchestra, Lawnmower Deth, Rolo Tomassi, Kagoule and Eyre Llew.

Organisers DHP Family has now confirmed the festival will become an annual event with the next Beat the Streets scheduled for Sunday, January 27, 2019. As well as raising vital funds, the festival is also raising awareness of the growing homeless problem in Nottingham.

The money raised came from a combination of ticket sales, donations, bar takings, merchandise income, guest list donations and collection buckets. Many of the artists also donated their proceeds from merchandise sales on the day.

£46,000: ticket sales and bar proceeds

●£16,000: fundraising activities (Hey! Hey! Hey! Clubnight, guestlist donations, Beat The Streets badge sales)

●£3,000: donated by beer suppliers

●£30,000: donated by DHP Family

Additional funds were raised from merchandise sales, raffle sales, JustGiving donations and collection buckets on the day.

George Akins, DHP Family, said: “Wow, what a great day, everyone involved has worked so hard these past few months to deliver a meaningful event to raise awareness and money for a serious issue that we can’t ignore. The whole of the Nottingham music scene really came together to make a difference. I am immensely proud of everyone involved and will strive to make next year bigger and better.”

The money raised from Beat the Streets will go to Framework, the charity dedicated to improving the lives of homeless people.

Michael Leng, Framework, said: “Beat the Streets was a very special occasion where the community responded with massive commitment to the homelessness crisis. It was also a thrilling celebration of Nottingham’s vibrant music scene which provided the perfect platform to raise funds and awareness for homelessness.

“The day will live long in the memory and here at Framework we are massively grateful to all the brilliant musicians who chose to give up their Sunday to help homeless people in Nottingham in such an entertaining way.

“It’s hard to sum up our gratitude to George and Sean Akins and the entire team at DHP Family for the vision and enthusiasm to create the event and make it happen, as well as to all their suppliers who contributed so generously. Above all, massive thanks to the thousands of music lovers who came not only from Nottingham but from across the country to show their support and create such an amazing atmosphere.”

Ferocious Dog, the folk-rockers who have played sell out shows at Rock City, and post punk duo Sleaford Mods drew the biggest crowds of the day with sets that went down a storm in the packed out main room at Rock City. Over the other side of town, it was a full house for Nottingham-born soul and R&B singer-songwriter Rob Green in Bodega; the crowds lapped up alt-rock trio Kagoule in Rock City Basement and enjoyed a captivating show from Belfast born singer and guitar player Jimi Mack in Rescue Rooms.

Young upcoming band Vega Bay wowed the Rough Trade audience while the pop-folk from Sunflower Thieves went down a treat in Red Room.

The main line-up was brought to a close by 24-piece The Invisible Orchestra playing a mix of dirty funk, soul, jazz and big band with guest vocalists Harleighblu and Chai Larden.

Framework will use the money raised to improve the effectiveness of the Street Outreach Team, putting qualified social workers in place to start assessments on the streets, and helping to provide emergency accommodation to protect people in below zero conditions and towards resettlement workers who enable smooth transitions from the street to a tenancy.

Michael Leng, Framework, added: “The total that has been raised will play a massive part in supporting the partnership between Nottingham City Council, Framework and other third sector agencies to help people on the streets this winter, and perhaps beyond, with the provision of accommodation and support.”

Donations can still be made at JustGiving www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beatthestreetsuk or by texting BTSN81 followed by the amount they wish to donate to 70070 (so to donate £3 you can text ‘BTSN £3’

Beat the Streets merchandise can also still be purchased at https://shop.beatthestreetsuk.com/

Photo credits:

Rob Green photo by Grace Lee

Ferocious Dog photo by Jack Kimber