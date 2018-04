Hashrock Festival is taking place at The Hairy Dog in Derby on Saturday, May 5.

The festival at the Becket Street-based venue celebrates bringing musicians, artists and joy together.

Celebrating the DIY music scene, there will be ten bands in action over the course of the day.

Bands taking place are The Kut, Chambers, The Shrives, Weekend Recovery, Tokyo Taboo, Dronningen, Kiss My Acid, Diablofurs, The Madeline Rust and Minatore.

For more, see www.hairydogderby.co.uk