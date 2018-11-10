Backstreet Boys announce arena tour - here’s how to get tickets

Backstreet Boys will play their biggest arena tour in 18 years, including four dates in the UK.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 16, at 9am for next year’s shows which include Manchester Arena on June 10 and Birmingham Arena on June 16. They will be available here

The boys will release their tenth album, DNA, on January 25 which features songs written by Lauv (Charlie XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNC) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Pre-order any album format before 3pm on Tuesday, November 13, to receive priority access to The Backstreet Boys 2019 “DNA” World Tour.

To get fans excited, Backstreet Boys have released their new single, a Ryan Tedder, Shawn Mendes penned track entitled Chances. Listen and watch the official video for the song here



