Award success for Sinfonia Viva project

A partnership project involving Derby-based Sinfonia Viva, the Orchestra of the East Midlands, has won a prestigious RPS (Royal Philharmonic Society) Music Award, the highest recognition for live classical music in the UK.

The project entitled Classically Yours, involving Sinfonia Viva, Orchestras Live, East Riding Council and Manchester Camerata orchestra, has won the Audiences and Engagement category of the RPS Music Awards, recognising outstanding initiatives that engage new and existing audiences with classical music.

Classically Yours involved a number of community engagement projects and performances reaching more than 2,000 people in Yorkshire as part of the Hull UK City of Culture 2017 programme.

Viva’s involvement in the project included workshops in nurseries and then a performance of its Flutter & Fly family concert.

The Viva creative team also worked with three community groups to compose new songs inspired by their experiences which they performed in the town alongside the orchestra and then again in Bridlington alongside Manchester Camerata and other community groups.

Viva chief executive Peter Helps said: “I am delighted that this special partnership, the work it delivered and the contribution from groups in the Pocklington area has been recognised by this most significant national award.

“I would like to thank all the musicians involved, both professional and non-professional, for their amazing work. The award is shared between us all.”

